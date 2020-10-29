Jefferson County prepares for storm damage ahead of Hurricane Zeta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Zeta is on track to start impacting Central Alabama and Jefferson County late Wednesday evening and well into Thursday morning.

Jefferson County is expected to see sustained high winds, according to the CBS 42 Storm Team. In addition, some areas may also see heavy rain and this could pose a flash flood threat. Emergency Management officials are advising area residents to secure belongings as well as prepare yourself for the possibility of losing power.

“Our emergency operation center is activating this evening and that means our staff and some of the key stakeholders across the county will be in this room working together to help solve problems and issues that may arise from Tropical Storm and Hurricane Zeta,” Melissa Sizemore, Jefferson County Emergency Management Office, said.

For the first time, emergency responders throughout the entire county will be on a joint zoom call to help ensure quick response efforts during the entire storm.