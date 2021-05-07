Jefferson County Law Enforcement Memorial to honor 5 more fallen officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Law Enforcement Memorial, which pays tribute to all who lost their lives while serving in the line of duty, is seeing some changes this weekend.

On Saturday, five additional names of officers will be unveiled on the wall in a wreath-laying ceremony. All five families will be present for the event which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. outside the Jefferson County Jail.

The officers to be recognized include Fairland Police Officer Roy E. Magnum Sr., Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha L. Carter, Kimberly Police Officer Nicholas O’Rear, University of Alabama Sgt. Parnell L. Guyton, and Birmingham Police Officer Randall V. Smith.

On Thursday, work was done to replace the paneling on the wall so the officers’ names could be placed there. CBS 42 spoke with some of the families impacted including the family of Officer Magnum, who died while serving in the line of duty at the age of 38. His grandson, Lee Masters, says his mother had to grow up without a father and so she always wanted him to be recognized for his service. Masters says for his name finally to be memorialized on the wall holds a special significance.

“My grandfather was a hero. He died defending the people of Fairfield, Alabama as well as the other four officers too. They died defending the people of their communities as well, so in a way, it’s a sense of closure,” Masters said.

Next week is National Police Week and the wreath will be passed along all the departments of the fallen officers in remembrance.