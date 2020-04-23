Jefferson County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died.

On Wednesday, deputies found a 33-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. Medical staff tried to save his life, but he died while traveling to UAB West.

“The inmate was seen on camera inhaling an unknown substance shortly before going into the cell where he was later found,” a release from the JCSO stated.

The inmate’s identity was not revealed in the release. The cause of death is pending the coroner’s investigation.

