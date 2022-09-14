FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Long waits for ambulances continue for families across Jefferson County, and they want to know when they can call 911 and not have a long wait for hospital transportation.

Fairfield resident Wanda Shelby called for help last August after her mother was unresponsive – she was told it would be 45 minutes before they could get a ride to the hospital. Otherwise, she would have to take her mom herself.

“We call 911 and they tell you they can’t come to Fairfield, that’s a problem for me,” Shelby said. “I’m going to keep calling you all until you get here because my mother is unresponsive.”

Shelby said she called her connections around the county, eventually getting a ride from Pleasant Grove.

“I don’t know why it is, but we need some answers, somewhere,” Shelby said.

Jefferson County District 5 Commissioner Steve Ammons has been working on next steps after getting feedback last month from a study on the ambulance wait times and shortages.

“Not getting an ambulance at all is a big issue,” Ammons said. “There are multiple needs in multiple different parts of the county. We have to make sure that we cover all of those. It’s become more complex than we initially thought.”

Ammons said ambulance services can’t turn a profit from insurance to make the trip to Fairfield and the city might need to pay them to break even.

“We want to make sure that we walk through it with them,” Ammons said. “We don’t want them to go at it alone. We want to be helpful.”

In the short-term, Ammons said getting everyone access to an ambulance is the focus. He expects that solution in the next weeks before the first of the year.

“I feel something is wrong with this situation that we cannot get proper ambulance service when we sick,” Shelby said.

Moving forward, the county plans to get more workforce and legislation with state leaders. Eventually, Ammons said the long-term solution might mean consolidating some departments or creating a county-wide system. He said this will take time.