Jefferson County EMA speaks on Monday’s severe weather threat, how to receive warnings

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– The Jefferson County EMA is addressing severe weather preparedness ahead Monday’s severe weather threat.

The EMA suggests having multiple ways to receive a warning like downloading a reliable weather app (get CBS 42’s weather app here), a having a weather radio, and enrolling in the county’s Everbridge alert system.

There are a number of shelters in the Jefferson County area. The EMA keeps a full list on their website.

A new shelter is also available at 657 9th Ave Bessemer, AL.

