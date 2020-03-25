1  of  9
Closings
Jefferson County Dept. of Health seeking medical supply donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health is accepting donations of medical supplies to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. Citizens are encouraged to bring new, unopened personal protective equipment (PPE) to the JCDH.

“You have your regular standards and then you have contingency standards and then, once you’ve gone past those, you move to crisis standards,” Julie Cobb, RN, the Healthcare Coalition coordinator for the county. “So right now, we’re at the contingency level, but we are planning ahead in case this does change.”

If you’d like to donate, bring your supplies to the Christian Service Mission at 3600 3rd Ave S. in Birmingham between 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. from Monday to Thursday or from 9:00 A.M. to noon Friday.

