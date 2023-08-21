JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating the family of two people who recently died.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of family members can contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Dennis Hancock (No Photo Available)

On August 18, 52-year-old Dennis Hancock was a pedestrian crossing in the 100 block of West Oxmoor Road when he was struck by a motor vehicle at around 1:02 a.m. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding the wreck are by investigated by the Homewood Police Department.

All attempts to locate family have failed.

Harriett McMillian

(Courtesy: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On August 19, at around 5:37 p.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Street Ensley, Harriett McMillian was found dead inside her residence by police performing a welfare check at the request of a concerned neighbor. There is no evidence of trauma or foul play.

All attempts to locate family have failed.