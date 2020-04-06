Jefferson County Coroner searching for family of man found dead in back yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently searching for the family of a man found dead last week.

At 10:58 p.m. March 26, the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire/Rescue responded to an unresponsive person in the backyard of a private residence in the 4300 block of 74th Place North. The man was identified as Adrian K. Anders, 48, and was transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to release from the coroner’s office, an autopsy has been performed in this case, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, although there have been no signs of foul play or trauma found.

“At this time all efforts to locate family have failed,” the release stated.

Anyone with knowledge of Anders’ family or how to get contact them is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

