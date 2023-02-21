BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission is in negotiations with the Alabama Sports Council over support for the Magic City Classic.

The Magic City Classic, which is played between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, brings in millions in revenue to the city of Birmingham each year.

On Tuesday, a committee discussed a three-year agreement to support the game here in Birmingham. The resolution proposed $750,000 a year for the next three years, which was later amended to $500,000 for one year.

Commissioner Lashunda Scales said she will fight to keep the Classic here in Birmingham.

“They sell tickets in more than 35 states as it relates to this game. So you’re talking about the largest HBCU classic football game in the nation and we need to do our very best to make sure we keep them right here in Jefferson county in the city of Birmingham,” Scales said.

Alabama A&M Representative Jackie Robinson said negotiations didn’t go as planned but he is optimistic a reasonable deal can be reached.

“I was disappointed we were not able to pass the $750,000 for a multi-year deal. But I’m optimistic and I also spoke to Commissioner Knight that it may not be over,” Robinson said. “So Thursday we’ll look for hopefully some progress and get us a little bit closer to where we need to be moving forward.”

The county commission is set to vote on a final agreement Thursday.