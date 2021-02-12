Jefferson County Commission denies permit for C&D landfill in Mt Olive area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A state bill that would allow Alabamians to get beer and liquor delivered right to their front door inched one step closer to becoming law on Thursday. The bill passed the State Senate Thursday by a vote of 26 to 3.

If passed, consumers would not only have the option of ordering alcohol from their nearby liquor store, they'd also be able to get a drink with a dish from their favorite restaurant. Beer and spirits would be required to be delivered sealed in their original containers. Those delivering and ordering the alcohol would also be required to be over the age of 21, and show proof of age.

"I guess for those who are just really motivated to stated to stay at home and not venture out at all, it could be beneficial because they could order food from us and then get their spirits delivered as well," said Brian Ham, co-owner of the West End Grille in Huntsville.

But Ham added he is not expecting those types of deliveries to become the norm if the Alabama House votes in favor of Senate Bill 126.

"For the markup we have to charge, I don't know if people would be willing to pay 20 dollars for a six-pack of beer like if they were actually purchasing in the actual establishment," said Ham.

Restaurants and bars would also be required to sell food with any alcohol delivered. If passed, Ham is expecting the bill to be a bust for dine-in establishments and a boon for liquor stores.

The State Senate bill will now be sent to the House for a final vote.