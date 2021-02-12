Jefferson County Commission denies permit for C&D landfill in Mt Olive area

Gardendale, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission voted down the proposed landfill for the Mt. Olive community 4 to 1 on Thursday after residents voiced health concerns with the site.
Several neighbors tell CBS 42 they are happy to see the commissions decision. Many residents against the plan say the landfill would have impacted their well water.
CBS 42 is still waiting for comment from William Cousins, President of Hilltop Recycling, who filed for the permit. He says the purpose for the site was to have recycling for materials like concrete, wood, other debris in the county. The proposed site is on Cousins’ property in Gardendale.