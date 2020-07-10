Jefferson County Commission approves hazard pay for deputies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission approved hazardous duty pay for deputies and support personnel who remained working through the COVID-19 mandatory quarantine.

In accordance with the CARES Act, deputies, control room operators, and support personnel will receive an additional $50 per day.

The qualifying personnel was required to work during the time that most were quarantined. Their jobs involve coming into close and direct contact with those who may be infected with the virus.

The hazard pay will reflect the days worked from March 1 through April 30. The pay will be given to 303 deputies, 62 sergeants, 58 control room operators, and 143 administrative and support staff for each day they worked.

Deputies, sergeants, and control room operators will continue to receive the incentive through September 30, 2020.

Our staff has done an outstanding job from the beginning of this pandemic. At times, we have had to cancel their off days and require them to work 12-hour shifts. Even with all they have faced, our staff has really performed well. Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway

