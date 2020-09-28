Jefferson County and Bessemer City Schools to resume in-person learning Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, some local students will return to the classroom for in-person learning. Jefferson County and Bessemer City Schools are bringing students back in for traditional learning.

Both school systems will be using a staggered approach to re-integrate students. Students with the last name A-L will go to in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesday. Students with the last name M-Z will go to in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Schools will be fully virtual on Wednesday so the buildings can be cleaned.

All students and staff will be require to wear masks.

“The teachers, they will be taking every precaution to make sure the kids are healthy and safe,” Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, the Jefferson County Schools superintendent, said. “But also, understanding they are kindergarten and first graders. This is not a disciplinary thing for those children. We will be working with them and their parents through this.”

While Jefferson County’s transition is only for elementary grade students, Bessemer City Schools is bringing in students of all grade levels.

“We’re ready to go! Virtual has been great,” Dr. Autumn Jeter, the Bessemer City Schools superintendent, said. “We know it’s had its challenges, but we know that some children truly need that face to face option, and we want to provide that for them.”

Buses will be used. Parents that are able to drive their children to school are asked to do so. For parents not yet ready to bring their students back into traditional learning, fully virtual options are still available.

