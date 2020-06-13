Jefferson County 18-year-old drowns at Little River Canyon

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT)– The National Parks Service says an 18-year-old from Jefferson County drowned Thursday afternoon at Little River Canyon.

It happened on June 11 around 5:20 p.m. Officials say the drowning victim was swimming with friends when he was caught in the current and was seen going over the waterfalls. Officials say he resurfaced at the pool below.

The rest of the group was able to get off the river about 80 feet before the waterfall, according to the report.

First responders arrived in minutes and initiated search and rescue. The body of the victim was recovered at 6:37 p.m. and turned over to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office around 7:45 p.m.

National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers all responded to Little River Canyon for the rescue and recovery.

