Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy grazed by bullet, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A deputy is expected to be okay after being grazed by a bullet during a fight with a man on a traffic stop. The incident took place Tuesday at 11:23 p.m. near First Avenue and Second Street in the Mulga community.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was patrolling the Mulga community when he made a traffic stop on a man, 33-year-old Brandon Donte Fowler, driving a moped with no lights on.

Fowler refused to cooperate with the deputy. The deputy began to pat Fowler down, but he started to fight the deputy. During the fight, a gun fell from the Fowler’s waistband, hit the ground, discharged and grazed the deputy on the leg.

A second deputy was on the scene and the two deputies were able to overpower Fowler and take him into custody.

Later it was discovered that Fowler had an outstanding warrant of first-degree theft of property. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, crystal meth and heroin.

The deputy was checked on the scene by medical personnel.

According to the sheriff’s office, the offender will face several charges including the warrant, assault and drug charges.

