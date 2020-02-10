Jefferson Co. identifies 17-year-old killed in Sunday fatal shooting; juvenile suspect arrested

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A juvenile has been charged with murder and “certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm” after another juvenile was killed in a fatal shooting.

Bessmer police tell CBS 42 that they were called at 9:47 p.m. Sunday to shots fired and a person down on the 4600 block of Little Drive in Bessemer.

According to Lt. Clemons of the Bessemer Police Department, the incident happened when two juveniles ages 15 and 17, met for a gun purchase.

When the juveniles met, they started to argue. At one point, the 15-year-old shot the 17-year-old. The victim, identified to be 17-year-old Zykeith Peazy, was injured and found in the middle of the road by friends.

Peazy was transported by paramedics to UAB hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. Peazy was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.

The 15-year-old is in custody and has been charged as a juvenile for murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm due to his age.

