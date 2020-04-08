JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Stay in, so we can stay out’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a message for the people in Jefferson County, “Stay in, so we can stay out.”
They want to encourage everyone to stay home and stay healthy to keep health care professionals and law enforcement away.
You can follow the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook more posts.
