Teen charged with capital murder for death of Center Point man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/17): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of 19-year-old Frank Jamall Stelle Thursday.

Stelle has been charged with capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Benjamin Elio Gonzalez. Gonzalez’s body was found Sunday just before 7 p.m.

There is no bond in this case, according to JCSO.

No other information has been released at this time.

Original (10/13): Deputies arrived to find a man dead after an apparent shooting Sunday evening.

On Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, at 6:57 p.m. Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point to investigate a report of a shooting, the sheriff’s office reports.

Neighbors called the Sheriff’s Office after hearing gunfire in the area.  Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. Sheriff’s detectives and evidence technicians have responded to the scene, officials report.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

