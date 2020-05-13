BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville are trading barbs in the form of open letters.

President Trump is at the center of the exchanges, following comments made last Friday on Fox and Friends calling Jeff Sessions weak for recusing himself from the Department of Justice Russian election meddling investigation. The president claimed Sessions begged for the job of U.S. Attorney General. Sessions denied those claims in a media release. Then appeared on Fox News the same day as President Trump explaining why he had to recuse himself.

Monday the Tuberville campaign issued a statement saying Jeff Sessions needs to “publicly apologize for accusing Donald Trump of lying about the details of Sessions’ appointment as attorney general.” Campaign Manager Paul Shashy said, “Sessions can’t claim to support President Trump with one side of his mouth and then call him a liar with the other. That’s swampy double-talk from a career politician.”

Sessions said, “Tommy Tuberville is trying to take advantage of the disagreement that everybody know that the president and I had.”

Jeff Sessions challenges Tommy Tuberville to a debate during an interview on CBS 42





The former U.S. Senator who was forced into a runoff with Tuberville after the primary went on to say “I don’t think Tommy Tuberville knows anything else to talk about but this. What else does he know to talk about in any effective way? He’s never even engaged in these issues. He hasn’t seemed to have taken any real interest in them since he declared. And if he wants to complain about me, then let’s do it in a debate. Let him say it to my face and we’ll talk about it and I’ll challenge him and do that anytime.”

Tommy Tuberville who received an endorsement in a tweet from President Trump on March 10 garnered 33% of the votes in the primary election. Jeff Sessions received 31%.

The two Republican candidates are set for a runoff election in Alabama on July 14th. The winner will challenge Democrat Doug Jones in the general election.