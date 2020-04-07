Jasper PD surprise sergeant’s son with birthday parade

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — We’ve seen people across the country get creative in how they are celebrating milestones from home.

On Monday, the Jasper Police Department helped a 3-year-old have a very special quarantined birthday.

Sgt. Cody Waldrop has been with JPD for six years. He has been quarantined for nearly two weeks after coming into contact with someone that was COVID-19 positive. His son Rowdy’s third birthday is Monday. With the help of Jasper law enforcement, they managed to make it a birthday to remember.

Waldrop asked his supervisors to help him make this birthday special while he and his family are at home. Jasper first responders went above and beyond with a parade of two dozen police and fire vehicles. Sgt. Waldrop was overcome with emotion as he watched his son’s face light up.

“It’s hard. I’m still kind of tearing up as they went by. It’s all for him,” Sgt. Waldrop said.

Waldrop and his wife Candace planned on throwing their son Rowdy a big birthday, with bounce houses and friends and family over to celebrate. He said it’s difficult as a parent trying to make these moments special.

“It’s his own unique, individual birthday, and one we will cherish forever,” he said.

Waldrop is waiting on COVID-19 test results. If those results come back negative, he can return to work on Wednesday.

“It’s been stressful as a police officer,” he said. “We don’t get paid as much as we want to. I work two jobs, and I’ve been out of two jobs here.”

Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe said when they heard about Rowdy’s birthday was coming up, they wasted no time organizing the parade.

“I think it touched everybody in the department that had involvement in it. With everything going on in the US and the world, that we were able to do something like this,” Chief Poe said.

