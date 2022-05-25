BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Denise Scott finds happiness where she can.

Earlier this week, she watched as a group of Rutledge Middle School students celebrated their eighth-grade graduation. It’s a milestone she wishes her son could’ve experienced in person. Last year, her 14-year-old son Jasiah was killed – struck by a vehicle while he was riding his go-cart near his home in Midfield. She’s called that day “the day my world shattered.”

But as she watched the ceremony, she saw Jasiah. And she could feel his presence there.

The school hadn’t forgotten Jasiah, either. They never could. So at the front of the room, amid the bustle of Jasiah’s classmates, was an empty chair, a shirt memorializing Jasiah draped over its back. Jasiah, the school had decided, would graduate, too.

(Courtesy of Scott family)

During the ceremony, Denise Scott was called to the front and asked to accept a certificate of promotion on behalf of her late son.

“I was very proud walking up there to receive it,” Scott said.

One of Jasiah’s brothers, Jacorey, said that the family appreciated the gesture.

“Honestly, I’m happy as I can be,” he said. “Because he made it spiritually. I couldn’t be more proud of my little brother.”

The Scott family has worked to keep Jasiah’s memory alive since his death. The family has done charity work in Jasiah’s honor. His brother even named his son after Jasiah. And now, Jasiah’s school family is helping to keep his memory alive, too.

Denise Scott appreciates it. For Denise, it’s the little things that keep her going. This was one.