(WIAT) — Multi-platinum artist Janet Jackson is going on tour.
Concerts will feature music from her upcoming album “Black Diamond”, along with songs from her 12 previous albums.
The tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and is scheduled to run through the end of August.
Central Alabama fans can go see her in Atlanta on June 29th.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Nanny McPhee’ star Raphael Coleman dies at 25
- WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Janet Jackson announces “Black Diamond” tour and album
- Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 recovering after heavy rain wreck
- Flooding concerns across Jefferson County