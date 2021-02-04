Jalen Hurts donates $30,000 to family with child battling cancer to buy a new home

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Jalen Hurts has continued to put smiles on people’s faces even in the offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback visited a family who has a son, Erik, battling cancer. After hearing his story, Hurts decided to do help them out.

WATCH: As @JalenHurts was taking on his first season with the @Eagles, he was also building a special relationship with an amazing family of fans fighting childhood cancer that he met through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. https://t.co/rpQl17E7Qt — Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (@AlexsLemonade) February 4, 2021

In a video courtesy of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Hurts can be seen handing a $30,000 check to Erik’s mom, Amanda, that will go towards buying the family a new home.

“A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun,” Hurts said.

Erik and Hurts also traded gifts. Hurts gave the child an autographed Eagles’ jersey and football and Erik gave Hurts a picture he made himself.

“He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that. I’m going to hang that up in my locker as soon as I get back,” Hurts said.

This isn’t the first time Hurts has made a connection with a child. Last year, he put the name of a child on a blue backpack after the child’s mother shared that her son put Hurts’ name on his.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand is a nonprofit that helps families with children who are battling cancer. More information on them can be found here.