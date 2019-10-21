Jalen Hurts celebrates Alabama’s win over Tennessee with cigar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The faithful at Bryant-Denny Stadium weren’t the only ones celebrating Alabama’s victory of Tennessee Saturday night.
Former Alabama and current Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts smoked a celebratory cigar after the win. The game between Alabama and Tennessee always end with the winning team and fandom smoking cigars.
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis tweeted a video of Hurts smoking the cigar and giving a wink. The video was captioned, “Big Mood #SmokeEmIfYaGotEm #RollTide.”
Hurts clearly hasn’t forgotten his time as a member of the Crimson Tide!