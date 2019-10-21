Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Jalen Hurts celebrates Alabama’s win over Tennessee with cigar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners walks on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns 34-27 during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The faithful at Bryant-Denny Stadium weren’t the only ones celebrating Alabama’s victory of Tennessee Saturday night.

Former Alabama and current Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts smoked a celebratory cigar after the win. The game between Alabama and Tennessee always end with the winning team and fandom smoking cigars.

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis tweeted a video of Hurts smoking the cigar and giving a wink. The video was captioned, “Big Mood #SmokeEmIfYaGotEm #RollTide.”

Hurts clearly hasn’t forgotten his time as a member of the Crimson Tide!

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events