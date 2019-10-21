Jalen Hurts celebrates Alabama’s win over Tennessee with cigar

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners walks on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns 34-27 during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The faithful at Bryant-Denny Stadium weren’t the only ones celebrating Alabama’s victory of Tennessee Saturday night.

Former Alabama and current Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts smoked a celebratory cigar after the win. The game between Alabama and Tennessee always end with the winning team and fandom smoking cigars.

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis tweeted a video of Hurts smoking the cigar and giving a wink. The video was captioned, “Big Mood #SmokeEmIfYaGotEm #RollTide.”

Hurts clearly hasn’t forgotten his time as a member of the Crimson Tide!

