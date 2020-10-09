Jacksonville State University prepares for homecoming amid Covid-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University is just a few days away from holding its first homecoming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year many changes have been made in efforts of keeping everyone safe. Staff says this game is big for them since this is their only home game of the year. The Gamecocks will be facing off against the Mercer Bears.

Changes to homecoming include reducing stadium capacity from 24,000 to 8,000 people to maintain proper social distancing.

Officials will also open the gate two hours early for fans and will require temperature checks to be taken and masks to be worn.

Fans are being asked to preorder tickets and tailgating will also be permitted on campus.

“We are not limiting the amount of fans that want to come in and tailgate. So we are just asking you to tailgate on the side of our old alumni house, behind Curtis hall. We ask you to wear your mask unless you are eating and drinking during your tailgates,” JSU Athletic Director Craig Seitz said.

JSU will have officials out to ensuring people are following COVID-19 guidelines.

LATEST POSTS