Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: Remains of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams confirmed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT) — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Chief T.K. Waters confirmed Monday that the remains located near Demopolis, Alabama, have been identified to be 5-year-old, Taylor Rose Williams.

Waters said, “Today we can confirm that the remains are that of missing girl Taylor Rose Williams. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the AMBER alert.”

According to Waters, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

“This is a very intense, a very long, very detailed investigation.” Waters said. According to Waters, Brianna Williams is not cooperating with the police.

Taylor Rose Williams and her mother Brianna Williams (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they are not ready to say how investigators were led to the remains. And they cannot release the cause of death while the investigation continues.

WATCH: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office press conference on Taylor Williams case

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her room on Tuesday, November 6th. But an unidentified person called 911 saying the little girl was not in her bedroom the next morning and the back door was unlocked.

Authorities say Briana reported her daughter missing on November 6th, but it was later determined that she gave a false report to the police.

After spending a week in the hospital for an apparent overdose, 27-year-old Briana Wiliams is charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators in the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter.

Williams remains in the Duval County Jail on a $1.1 million bond. She is due in court on December 4th for an arraignment.

Briana Williams

