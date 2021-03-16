Jacksonville leaders, JSU baseball remember devastating tornadoes 3 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — As central Alabama braces for the severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, communities like Jacksonville remember the devastating tornadoes back in 2018, damaging most of Jacksonville State and many homes.

Mayor Johnny L. Smith says they will have crews on standby and monitor the situation throughout the day. He says March 19 will be a day forever etched in his mind.

“It was an absolute mess,” Smith said.

Smith says most students at JSU were on spring break that week, which he is thankful for since most of the damage was on campus. One student on campus during the storms was JSU pitcher Christian Edwards. He says he was in his dorm playing video games with a friend when the tornado hit, shutting off the power.

“The tornadoes came through and it was just pitch black outside,” Edwards said.

He says as a group of them were heading downstairs, a family with three small children were outside the building, hoping to get in.

“We came and like opened the door. And it was hard to open the door. It was like the wind was pushing the door shut; slammed shut,” Edwards said.

Fortunately, everyone was safe. But when sunlight came up the next morning, the damage was jaw-dropping.

“And I got to the Alumni House, and I was like ‘Oh my,” Head Coach Jim Case said.

Coach Case says they had some of their gear in a trailer thrown across the highway from the storm. But he says people throughout the community, including him and the team, were still out helping people after the storm.

“You don’t want ever anything like that to happen, but when it does, it’s nice to see how people pull together,” Case said.

Smith says the city has always been prepared for severe weather like tornadoes.

“When we set up the emergency operating center, we knew it would be a help because we had training,” Smith said.

After everything, Edwards says it’s always important to prepare and play it on the safe side.

“You never really know if it’s going to come through…and it’s dangerous. So, you might as well be extra cautious,” Edwards said.

Coach Case says having faith for the best is key as well.

“I mean, some of it you can do everything right and still not be ok. So you try to do as much right as you possibly can to take care of yourself,” Case said.

Most of Jacksonville State has recovered since the storms. Mayor Smith says all residents should have a plan on sheltering in place during the storm.