Jacksonville City Schools offers school feeding program

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Families who have children attending Jacksonville City Schools can get some help with food Friday.
The school district is hosting a drive-thru pickup at Jacksonville High School.
It’s between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
You’ll need to fill out a form which can be found on the district’s website and Facebook page before going to pick up the food.
The link to the form can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScqWmP-aIqzjTqx3C-fnByvuwFN2ADJdJQEXSpnGGrpdBN0-g/viewform {###}
