Jack’s serving up Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

Jack’s is offering a sweet and delicious way to celebrate your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

For a limited time, you can pre-order Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits for a Valentine’s Day breakfast with a Southern twist.

Jack’s is accepting pre-orders from February 11-13 online at eatatjacks.com or through the Jack’s mobile app.

Pre-orders can be placed for 6 or 12 warm, heart-shaped and scratch-made biscuits smothered with thick Southern-style milk chocolate gravy for pickup at a nearby Jack’s restaurant. 

The cost is $7.99 for six heart-shaped biscuits and a pint of milk chocolate gravy and $14.99 for 12 heart-shaped biscuits and two pints of milk chocolate gravy. 

