Jack Daniel’s closing distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday, March 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families, and the community.

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before March 16 will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

