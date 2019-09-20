Ivey’s diagnosis leads to questions about ‘deadliest’ cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – In a video released on Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey spoke about a new “challenge” that she is facing. “A tiny, isolated malignancy,” she said. Lung cancer.

“The good news is, I’m one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early and it’s very treatable,” Ivey explained.

However, the statistics about lung cancer in Alabama–and nationally–aren’t as optimistic. According to the American Cancer Society, it’s estimated that there will be 4,150 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in 2019. It’s also estimated that 2,760 Alabamians will die from lung cancer this year. Findings show, more Alabamians will likely die from lung cancer over any other type of cancer.

“When you combine breast, colon, and prostate cancer–lung cancer is still the leading cause of death in the United States,” explained Dr. Katisha Vance, a medical oncologist with Alabama Oncology at Princeton Hospital.

However, what Ivey said about early detection could make all the difference.

Dr. David Franco, a pulmonary and sleep medicine doctor at Grandview Medical Center, explained that early stage lung cancer may not have any warning signs. Up until recently, he said screenings for lung cancer were not done very often.

“When it’s detected early, it’s a very optimistic illness,” he said, “but most of the time it’s detected late, it’s stage four rather than at stage one when it can be cured.”

Franco points to studies and a national trial in 2015 that showed that screenings were effective in detecting lung cancer early and saving lives. He said, on average, they detect three lung cancer cases in every 1,000 screenings they perform. He said the screening only takes a few seconds, and it’s free for most people since medicare and most commercial insurances will cover it.

“It can be the difference between a curative surgery…and treatment that is only meant to prolong life,” agreed Vance.

Both doctors are encouraging patients to speak to their healthcare providers about the screenings if they are smokers or if they have a family history of lung cancer. However, most of all, they are encouraging patients to stop smoking. “It shines a light on a problem that needs a lot more attention,” said Franco. “There’a lot of hope right now where there hasn’t been in the past.”