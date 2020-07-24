Ivey orders flags to half-staff for Rep. John Lewis

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. The NAACP is honoring Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to fly at half staff beginning Saturday to honor late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Ivey ordered flags to fly at half staff from sunrise Saturday to sunrise on Monday.

Lewis, a longtime U.S. Congressman from Georgia and a civil rights pioneer, died last Friday at age 80. Lewis was born in Alabama and helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

“He dedicated his life to serving his community and advocating for others, during some of the most difficult times in our nation’s history,” Ivey said in a statement.

His body will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Sunday. After that, his body will be taken to Washington, where it will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday before being taken to Atlanta.

