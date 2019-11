MONTGOMERY, Ala., (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday indicated she’d like to stop labeling some Alabama schools as “failing.”



At an Alabama State Board of Education meeting, Ivey, who presides as president of the board, asked if the term could be changed. “I know that the law says you have to identify the bottom 6%. Can we call them something else besides failing?” Ivey asked department staff, generating a round of applause and overwhelming support from state school board members.