It’s race week at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway is gearing up to invite 15,000 fans into the grandstands for the Chevy Silverado 250 this Saturday.

This is the second race the track has hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Geico 500, 5,000 fans were invited in. The speedway president, Brian Crichton said they’re taking what they learned from that race to make this weekend all the better.

Fans will be required to wear masks. For those than come unprepared, disposable masks and/or face shields will be provided. Guests will have their temperature checked before entering.

“We tested everybody inside their cars last time,” Crichton said. “We’re now actually going to be doing the temperature screening at the gates.”

The superspeedway will have clean teams working all weekend to keep the grandstands clean throughout the race weekend.

“They’ll be wiping down the high touch areas,” Crichton said. “We’ve got some antiseptic pads that we’re putting on high touch areas as well. Just thorough cleaning as we’re going throughout the day.”

Fans will be given personal hand sanitizer bottles upon entry. The Chevy Silverado 250 starts at noon on Saturday. On Sunday, limited tailgating will be allowed on the property before the event, with social distancing between parties enforced.

