It’s National Spaghetti Day!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re wondering what to make for dinner Saturday night, maybe it’s a good night for pasta; today is National Spaghetti Day!

The Italian noodle is a favorite for its versatility — not to mention, it’s easy to cook.

It’s also fairly easy to feed lots of people with it for very low cost!

There are a few deals going on at national Italian chain restaurants to celebrate National Spaghetti Day.

For example, Olive Garden is offering a deal for you to take home an entree for only $5.00 dollars with the purchase of an entree in the restaurant.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is only charging $10.00 dollars for any order of spaghetti pomodoro, penne alfredo, or linguine positano with either a soup or salad.

And you ask, your favorite local Italian restaurant may even be offering deals to help you celebrate!

