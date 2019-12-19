BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Have you ever gotten a gift from someone that wasn’t to your taste, but you don’t want to just throw it out or leave it to collect dust?

Then today is a day for you: it’s National Re-gifting Day!

If you are planning to re-gift something this year, there are a few things you should keep in mind: Make sure the gift is unused and in its original packaging, don’t re-gift something that was hand made or personalized for you, and be sure that you don’t re-gift the present back to the person who originally gifted it to you.

National Re-gifting Day always falls on the Thursday before Christmas.