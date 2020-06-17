It’s National Garbage Man Day! Let’s thank our waste collectors.

In this March 23, 2018, photo, trainee Brent Cottongin, with Rumpke Waste & Recycling, hauls recycling bags as he works a residential route in Beavercreek, Ohio. Fifty years after two sanitation workers’ deaths provoked an historic strike in Memphis, trash collection remains one of the nation’s most dangerous jobs. In the first 10 days of 2018 alone, seven sanitation workers were killed in six states, the Solid Waste Association of North America says. The association is working to pass legislation in 16 states, including Ohio, New York, Illinois and Kentucky, creating penalties for motorists who don’t slow down and give garbage collectors enough space. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Keeping communities clean across America may not be a fun or easy job, but it’s most definitely essential. Waste collectors work hard to keep our cities free of trash and maintain landfills, often with little recognition for their efforts. Thanks to one man, it’s no longer a thankless job.

John Arwood, President of Arwood Waste National, entered the waste and recycling industry in 1978 as a child, recycling leftover scrap metal from his father’s steel plant at a local junkyard. As Arwood grew older, he became more ambitious in his collection efforts. He began gathering waste across his hometown, and in 1984, he landed a contract hauling construction waste for a residential construction company in Jacksonville, Florida. Fast forward to 2004, Arwood’s business had grown into a nationwide operation, overseeing waste disposal, demolition, portable sanitation, and storage rental services throughout the country.

Arwood understood the hardships of working in the waste industry, and that’s why he launched National Garbage Man Day in 2013. In an interview with Waste Advantage Magazine in 2017, Arwood explained that he wanted to shed light on the importance of the waste and recycling profession. Since kicking off in 2013, the day of appreciation is officially recognized and is now celebrated in many states and municipalities. There are now more than 400 proclamations across America.

So, what can you do to show thanks to waste collectors? The next time someone picks up your trash on a hot summer day, give them a bottle of water. If you have the number of your local waste removal provider, call them and share your appreciation over the phone. Even sharing this article on social media to spread awareness can go a long way to making these essential workers feel appreciated. Whatever you do, just don’t litter.

How do you plan on giving thanks to your local waste removal worker?

