It’s National Flossing Day!

(WIAT & CNN) As you chow down on that Thanksgiving feast, don’t forget to take care of your choppers after you put them to hard work.

Friday is National Flossing Day.

A holiday that was started by the National Flossing Council 19 years ago. The group is urging you to make flossing a daily habit if you have not already.

To mark the holiday, make sure to brush and floss at some point after you dig into Thanksgiving leftovers.



You can also post on social media using the hashtag, “National Flossing Day”

Happy Flossing!