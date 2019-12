BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Do you have a lot of holiday treats lying around the house, but feel too guilty to indulge?

Let today be your excuse — it’s National Chocolate Candy Day!

Chocolate candies are one of the most popular treats in the United States, and average Americans consume about 12 pounds of chocolate per year!

To celebrate, indulge that sweet tooth – whether it’s from your own stash, or sneaking a couple of pieces from the kids’ stockings.