‘It’s just payback.’ Central Alabama cities hit by past tornadoes aiding Fultondale, Center Point in recovery

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Johnny Ragland has experienced the generosity of other people in the aftermath of tornadoes, so when he was asked for assistance following the storm that hit Jefferson County Monday, he didn’t hesitate.

The Warrior mayor has seen tornadoes hit the city three times since he’s been in office, and each time another city has come to Warrior’s aid. This week, he and other city leaders organized a donation drive to help Fultondale and Center Point in their recovery from storm damage.

“It’s just payback,” Ragland said. “Because they were here for me. Center Point was here for me. And like we told them today, if they need something, all they’ve got to do is call and let one of the mayors know, and we’ll have our equipment over there to help them and assist them any way we can.”

Warrior has already sent street crews to help with cleanup efforts in the two cities affected by the storm, and Ragland said they’ll continue to provide assistance as long as its needed. Meanwhile, the city’s fire station is open for people to drop off donations for families displaced by the damage.

Hoover is taking a similar approach, and city administrator Allan Rice said he also expects the city to pass a resolution Monday to give mayor Frank Brocato the full authority to use city resources to help Fultondale and Center Point as they recover.

“It’s important to be a good neighbor,” Rice said. “And any time that any of us are blessed with resources, it’s incumbent upon us to share those resources when someone else is in a time of need. And that’s on an individual level, but it’s also on an organizational level.”

It’s nothing new to see cities helping one another after tornadoes. Ragland and Rice said it’s just part of the culture of central Alabama.

“This community and this area right here, it’s all buddy-buddy, and it’s all back-to-back,” Ragland said. “And that’s the way we live, and that’s the way we act. We support each other in every way we can.”

“It’s just part of who we are in this state,” Rice said. “We’ve seen it time and time again that people take the opportunity to lift up their neighbors in their worst hour of need. And this is just another example of that.”

