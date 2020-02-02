It’s Groundhog Day!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s time to predict if we’ll have to freeze through more cold temperatures.

Sunday is Groundhog Day!

It’s the day Americans, and Canadians, will look to their local groundhogs for answers about how much longer we’ll see these winter temperatures.

Thousands watch Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction in Pennsylvania every year.

In the Magic City, we usually wait for Birmingham Bill’s prediction — but the zookeepers at Birmingham Zoo are letting him get a little more beauty rest this year.

One of the zoo’s owls will be filling in for Bill this year, instead.

Birmingham Zoo’s Groundhog Day celebration begins at 9:00 A.M. Sunday morning, with the prediction following at 10:00 A.M.