IT’S A BOY! Eastern Bongo calf debuts at the Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Zoo Animal Care Team is proud to debut the newest addition to their herd: Massamba, a male Eastern Bongo calf born earlier this spring.

The calf was born April 11, weighing a very healthy 44 pounds. Prior to his public debut last Friday, he was bonding with his mom, Gertie.

The Eastern Bongo is the largest forest-dwelling antelope species and one of the most distinctive, with a chestnut colored coat and long horns that spiral as high as 36 inches in males.

Like many forest ungulates, Eastern Bongos are herbivorous browsers and feed on leaves, bushes, vines, bark and pith of rotting trees, grasses/herbs, roots, cereals and fruits. Bongos also require salt in their diets and are known to regularly visit natural salt licks.



Massamba, his mom and the rest of the Eastern Bongo herd can be seen daily at the Montgomery Zoo’s Africa section.