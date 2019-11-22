‘It could’ve been a dangerous situation’: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office addresses video that led to teacher’s arrest

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT)– Two videos appeared on YouTube alleging sexual misconduct of two Calhoun County men and both videos led to an arrest.

Three Calhoun County teenagers went “undercover” to entice potential predators for their digital channel “Hive vs Predator”.

One video led to the arrest of a Calhoun County choir teacher.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is addressing the videos.

Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder said that while the video showing 27-year-old Bradley White entering Walmart to meet up with underage students ended up being positive, the outcome could have been much worse.

“We prefer people not do this because it could’ve been a dangerous situation,” Meeder said. “Meeting up with an unknown person and not knowing what their intent is, if they were armed with weapons– we would prefer anyone else not do this.”

The creators behind the YouTube channel say they expected the video to lead to White being arrested and fired.

The video, which can be viewed by clicking here, was posted Nov. 12 has been viewed over 70,000 views.

Meeder said White had no previous record with the CCSO and this video brought new information to light.

“There were some issues that had developed after this investigation that he had resigned from another school board outside of Calhoun County,” she said.

White also taught choir at a local church.

Still, she said it’s best for any information regarding a potential predator be reported to law enforcement for investigating.

“Not only do we want to catch the person doing this, but we want to be able to preserve the evidence, and be able to prosecute and convict the person doing this,” she said.

Meeder explained that Internet Crimes Against Children is a trained law enforcement division that performs undercover stings.

The “Hive vs. Predator” team tell us they are “focusing on what’s next for us and moving on to the bigger picture”.

Ultimately, Meeder said if anyone has any information regarding someone who may be involved in predatory behavior, report it to police.

