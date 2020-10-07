Is your local Christmas parade continuing or canceled? Check here to find out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One thing is for sure, Alabama cities and towns know how to throw Christmas parades, but a few of those parades are being canceled.

Walker County’s annual festivities in Jasper had to be put on hold until 2021, due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade usually brings in upwards of 10,000 attendees each year, raising concerns about overcrowding.

President of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, Linda Lewis, said, as of now, the city won’t allow it.

“The city had stopped issuing parade permits in July and they haven’t started issuing those permits,” Lewis said. “And it’s my understanding too that the annual vets day parade will also be canceled.”

However, a number of parades are still going to be held, including two events in Cullman alone.

Vestavia Hills is in the planning process of their parade, tentatively scheduled for December 13. Chamber of Commerce President, Karen Odle, said plans are subject to change as COVID-19 case numbers are announced.

Consider CBS 42 and our website your local Christmas Parade headquarters! Check below to see the full list of Christmas parades that are continuing or are cancelled:

Continuing or canceled? See if your city is holding their Christmas parade!

Cullman – The City of Cullman’s ‘Christmas in Cullman Parade & Tree-Lighting’ will be Friday, December 4, (rainout date is Saturday, December 5) from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (the parade will take place at 7 p.m. with the tree-lighting to follow). According to Marketing Coordinator for the Cullman Parks and Recreation Department Jasef Wisener, their first ‘Christkindlmarkt’ (Christmas market) will take place Friday, December 11, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location for both: Depot Park, Cullman

Homewood – The City of Homewood is undecided on whether it will be holding its annual Christmas Parade or any alike festivities. Superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation Rusty Holly says they’re monitoring the situation and exploring options.

Pelham – “Pelham is not cancelling Christmas,” according to the city’s Communications Director Ainsley Allison. “but we don’t know what it looks like yet and we are actively exploring options to make the event happen.” Allison said that their working to create a plan that allows for proper COVID-19 precautions.

Vestavia Hills – Vestavia hills is planning on holding their annual Christmas parade on December 13th. The date and plans are tentative at this time due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle said they’ll be monitoring case number announcements as the holiday season approaches.

Location: Liberty Park, the usual location in recent years.

Check back in for updates as the CBS 42 Digital Team updates the page!

