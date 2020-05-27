Is Jefferson County flattening the curve?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over Memorial Day weekend, 161 new cases of coronavirus were identified in Jefferson County. The city of Birmingham’s mask ordinance is set to expire on May 29.

The Jefferson County Department of Health explains the increases in cases over the weekend is not a reflection of the big picture. Dr. Wesley Williford said the county is still flattening the curve, despite the recent spike.

“So far, I think yea, we have flattened the curve in the sense that we’ve spread cases out over a long period of time,” Williford said, “But when I do see cases go up, it does make me wonder, what does tomorrow hold, or the next week hold.”

Williford said the increase could be because more testing is now available.

“Our daily case numbers have been higher for the past week or so, we’ve seen a slow and steady uptrend in the number of new cases per day,” Williford reasoned.

The health department warns, now is not the time to let up on social distancing, hand washing, or wearing a face covering. Although Birmingham’s face covering ordinance expires in a few days, continuing to cover your mouth and nose is a courtesy to your community.

“I think that is very beneficial, I think that is something that can protect your loved ones and protect people in public that you don’t even know,” Williford said.

The health department said it’s too soon to tell Birmingham’s ordinance change will impact the county’s efforts to flatten the curve.

