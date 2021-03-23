Is gun reform needed? Alabama advocacy groups weigh in after mass shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The conversation on gun legislation is resonating throughout the country, including here in Alabama, after the two recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado which saw 18 people killed.

Groups like Moms Demand Action say there needs to be gun reform on assault weapons, while BamaCarry, Inc. says gun laws would make things worse for law-abiding gun carriers and the public.

“We should not have to fear for our lives doing something as simple as going to the grocery store,” said Dana Ellis with Mom’s Demand Actions.

Ellis says the state of Alabama and the country has a gun violence epidemic.

“This shooting serves as another painful reminder of how urgent our nation’s gun violence really is,” Ellis said.

She says condolences aren’t enough for change.

“We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need federal action on gun safety from the Senate and the administration,” Ellis said.

But President of BamaCarry, Inc. Eddie Fulmer says this issue shouldn’t be used by politicians.

“It really bothers me that we have to talk about gun stuff right after this,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer says the non-profit helps educate the public about gun laws and safety. He says creating more gun legislation won’t solve the issue.

“Laws do not work when it comes to protecting us from evil intent,” Fulmer said.

CBS 42 asked both sides if there can be a compromise on the issue of gun reform or legislation. Ellis says Moms Demand Action isn’t an anti-gun group, but strong legislation is needed for them. While Fulmer believes the other side won’t budge on their views.

“Let’s compromise. Every time we compromise, citizens lose their freedoms,” Fulmer said.

Though there are two sides to the issue of gun legislation, both agree the violence needs to end.

“I want to live in peace and harmony. I don’t want to hurt anybody, but I want to live my life free and in peace,” Fulmer said.

“To save lives and end these senseless killings,” Ellis said.

President Joe Biden has called on the House and the Senate to pass new gun legislation to prevent any more mass shootings.