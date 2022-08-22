BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. government is working to change the way Americans file taxes.

According to the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden last week, the IRS could create a task force that would design a government-run free tax e-file system.

The IRS would need to create a report looking at the cost, taxpayer opinions, and overall feasibility within nine months. The Inflation Reduction Act would provide the IRS $15 million to create that report.

Strategic Tax & Accounting President Brett Sheedy told CBS 42 he’s not sure how much would change with a new online filing system.

“The IRS and the Alabama Department of Revenue both already have links on their websites that allow tax payers who fit within certain parameters to get free tax preparation,” Sheedy explained. “I think that the professional tax preparation, CPA, I’m a tax attorney, all those groups when they see this act, regardless of political affiliation, are asking themselves why is the IRS putting money into that or putting money into a bunch of auditors when they can’t answer their own phone.”

A statement from the IRS Commissioner on the IRS website reads:

“The signing of the historic reconciliation package marks a transformational moment for our agency – and an opportunity for the future of tax administration. The IRS has struggled for many years with insufficient resources to fulfill our important mission. During the next 10 years, these funds will help us in many areas, including adding critical resources to not just close the tax gap but meaningfully improve taxpayer service and technology. This will allow the IRS to provide services to taxpayers in the manner they expect and deserve. The act also includes a wide range of tax law changes that we will have to implement very quickly. Given the scope of the bill, keep in mind these changes will not be immediate. It’s a 10-year plan, and it will take time to put these provisions into place. More details will be available in coming months. We have a lot of hard work in front of us to deliver on the high expectations this historic funding will provide. But I have great confidence IRS employees are up to the task – and will deliver for Americans as they have countless times before in the history of our agency.”

Sheedy hopes the funds can go toward the customer service issues he’s been seeing first-hand for the past few years.

“There has been a huge backlog of filings of correspondence or refunds that the IRS cannot process because they don’t have enough people on the customer service side and I think we’d all agree that’s where they should be putting their money right now,” Sheedy said.

A spokesperson for the IRS told CBS 42 in an email they are currently reviewing the bill, and don’t have a comment on the e-filing system report at this time.