Iowa toddler survives house fire Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped in a fire Friday.

His grandfather says it was divine intervention that saved him.

Ezekiel Adkins, a 17-month-old toddler, came into this world of fighter.

“He started out he was low premature because he had a like a 300-heart rate,” grandfather Dave Smith said. “They did an emergency c-section so he kind of come into this world with a little excitement.”

Smith said the toddler was trapped in a fire in his home Friday night. Firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother, Jameson, from the flames. Jameson was treated for smoke inhalation, but Ezekiel suffered burns covering 60% of his body.

“So he’s got some deep burns crossed his buttocks, his back and back of his legs,” Smith said.

Smith said the young boy also has a lot of lung damage. Ezekiel was flown to the St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln, Nebraska Friday.

“He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself,” Smith said. “We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

On Saturday, medical officials flew the boy to the University of Iowa’s Childrens Hospital. There they have a machine that can take the carbon dioxide from his blood. Ezekiel hasn’t needed it yet and hes taking a few breaths on his own but the biggest concern now is trying get blood flow in his legs.

“As with anything, we rely on God to intercede for us,” Smith said.

In fact, Smith said it was divine intervention that saved both his grandsons that night.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to cover the cost of his medical bills and treatment.

