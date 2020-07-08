Investigations underway in Five Guys slight to Daphne officers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police continue their investigation into an incident involving three of their officers last night at the Five Guys restaurant in Jubilee Square Mall.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, police say they are working through this situation with the complete cooperation of Five Guys and the action of a few employees does not represent Five Guys as a whole.

The statement continued by acknowledging the outpouring of support from the community.

That support was on display throughout the day in front of the restaurant. A protest of a different kind. This one in support of law enforcement.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to express my displeasure,” said John Sansom holding a poster at the front door of the restaurant that read “I support law enforcement, These 5 guys don’t.”

Five Guys is under fire in the Baldwin County community. “Our country is just being so eat up right now by people doing stuff like this,” says James Hartzog whose brother is a Daphne Police officer.

Three Daphne police officers say they went to the restaurant Tuesday night, several employees turned their backs to the officers as they entered and one reportedly said, “I’m not serving them.”

Among the signs of support for law enforcement a “We Back The Blue” yard sign is now up outside the restaurant. Management would not talk to us about the incident but did speak to Sansom, “She said they are investigating, looking at film footage, they’re conducting interviews. So her stance, they don’t have a solid idea of what actually happened.”

The corporate office of Five Guys tells News Five they are actively investigating the incident and in a statement said in part: “No matter what the details are, we do not want these police officers, or any customer, to feel disrespected or slighted in anyway. We apologize to those officers.”

