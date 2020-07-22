Investigation underway after human skull, vertebra discovered in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — UPDATE (7/22): Following the search of property in the 4000 block of US Hwy 280 East, Lee County officials say they have found no new evidence in the case of a human skull located in the area Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the property owner’s dogs located the skull and then brought it home to the property owner, who contacted police.

Lee County Investigators and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris returned to the property on Wednesday to search for more human remains or other evidence connected to the discovery of the skull. Officials spent several hours on the scene Wednesday but turned up nothing in their search efforts.

Harris says it appears that the skull has been in the elements for some time.

According to Harris, the property being searched is more than 100 acres and the neighboring property is more than 240 acres. Harris said due to the vast area, “It is like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for initial analysis. “Hopefully, we can get DNA extracted and then proceed from there,” Harris said.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Lee County Coroner’s office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.

ORIGINAL (7/21): An investigation is underway in Lee County after a resident’s dog brought a suspected human skull and other remains back to a home just east of Opelika.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 investigators received a call Tuesday night, July 21, from a person regarding what appeared to be human skeletal remains found in the 4000 block of US Highway 280/431 just east of Opelika.

“Responding deputies arrived at the location and observed what appeared to be a human skull and a single vertebra. The condition of the remains does not indicate an incident of recent occurrence. The remains had been brought to the yard of the residence by dogs owned by the complainant,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators are currently searching the area, and the investigation continues.

