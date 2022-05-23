BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered near Minor Community School Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male was found around 3 p.m. on the school’s walking track.

Dr. Mark Nixon, the principal of Minor Community School, confirmed in a letter to parents that the area where the body was found is along a route that some students take while walking home. He said that once the body was spotted, a teacher escorting students immediately directed them to take an alternate route.

The cause of death is not yet known, but Nixon says the JCSO told him that there was no evidence found at the scene that suggested foul play.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.